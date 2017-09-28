Investors Buy Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $91.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Energy Select Sector SPDR had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Energy Select Sector SPDR traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $68.14

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. Energy Select Sector SPDR also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 46,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,060 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.8654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,492,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

