Investors Buy Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $46.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $48.88

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

The company’s market capitalization is $27.39 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1,363.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

