Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 302 ($4.06) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.16) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intu Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 273.69 ($3.68).

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 229.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,688 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.08 billion. Intu Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 225.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 302.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In related news, insider John Whittaker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,885.42).

Intu Properties PLC Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

