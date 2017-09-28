Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded down 8.553% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.235. 6,648,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $661.56 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 32,834.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITI Inc is a United States-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.