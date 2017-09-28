Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVAC. BidaskClub upgraded Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Intevac and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ IVAC) remained flat at $8.50 on Wednesday. 19,104 shares of the stock traded hands. Intevac has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

