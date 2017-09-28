InterOcean Capital LLC Maintains Holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE)

InterOcean Capital LLC held its position in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETE. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) traded down 0.57% on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 1,105,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

