InterOcean Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,664,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,016,000 after acquiring an additional 557,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,545,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,194,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,846,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $116,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,938,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,504,100 shares of company stock valued at $477,484,258. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (HSY) traded down 0.37% on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 206,896 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey Company has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $116.49.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 119.66% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.656 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $115.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

