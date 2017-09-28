InterOcean Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Guggenheim CurrencyShares British (FXB)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares British (NYSE:FXB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim CurrencyShares British were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares British in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares British by 72.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares British in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares British in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British (NYSE FXB) traded up 0.38% during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,370 shares. Guggenheim CurrencyShares British has a 1-year low of $117.48 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

