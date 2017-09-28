Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan Inc. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ IIJI) traded up 3.01% on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.70. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (IIJI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/internet-initiative-japan-inc-iiji-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (IIJ) is an Internet service provider (ISP) in Japan that offers Internet connectivity services for both enterprises and consumers. The Company provides Internet connectivity services, wide area network (WAN) services, outsourcing services, systems integration and equipment sales as total network solutions to Japanese corporate clients and governmental organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.