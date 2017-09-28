Insider Selling: Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Insider Sells 272,088 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) traded down 0.4586% on Thursday, reaching $29.8425. 1,367,902 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.0702 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,100,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,398 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,036,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 670,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 361,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

