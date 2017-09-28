Insider Selling: RealPage, Inc. (RP) Chairman Sells 255,254 Shares of Stock

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 255,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $10,192,292.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,983,997 shares in the company, valued at $119,151,000.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,339 shares. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RealPage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

