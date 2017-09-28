Insider Selling: Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) CFO Meredith Meyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $38,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) traded up 0.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,377 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/insider-selling-macquarie-global-infr-total-rtrn-fnd-inc-mgu-cfo-sells-1500-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 32.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide to its common stockholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends, and other income and capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, debt, preferred or convertible securities and other instruments that are issued by the United States and non-United States companies that own, operate or manage infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.