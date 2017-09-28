Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CEO Sells 13,113 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 13,113 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $860,606.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) traded up 0.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 59,162 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

