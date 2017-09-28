Inmarsat Plc, London (IMASY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inmarsat Plc, London (NASDAQ:IMASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Inmarsat plc is a provider of global mobile satellite communications services. It provides voice and high-speed data services for use on land, at sea and in the air worldwide. Inmarsat also provides mobile and fixed-site remote telecommunications services, customized turnkey remote telecommunications solutions, value-added services, equipment, and engineering services. The Company serves the maritime, media, oil and gas, construction, aeronautical industries, governments and aid agencies. Inmarsat plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inmarsat Plc, London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat Plc, London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Inmarsat Plc, London (IMASY) traded up 0.510% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.473. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Inmarsat Plc, London has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

