Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ingersoll has underperformed the industry year to date. Presently, when the economy in Europe is highly unpredictable post the Brexit referendum, it becomes difficult for the company to increase revenues and reduce costs. In addition, Ingersoll is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members. Operating risks from high R&D costs for technology-driven products are expected to weigh on margins in the quarters ahead. Moreover, intense competitive pressure and adverse foreign currency impact are likely to hinder its profitability to some extent. In addition, restructuring actions are likely to lead to near-term earnings dilution for the company. However, Ingersoll is focusing on improving the efficiencies and capabilities of products and services within its core businesses to improve profitability.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) traded down 0.539% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.575. 245,242 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.742 and a beta of 1.30.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $220,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,253,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1,560.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,554,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,727,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,695,000 after purchasing an additional 245,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,926,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,803,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,812,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

