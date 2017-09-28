Indivior PLC (INDV) Receives GBX 395.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.50 ($5.32).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Indivior PLC from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 540 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Indivior PLC to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 470 ($6.32) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) traded up 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 334.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,252 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.73. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.41 billion. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 246.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 421.50.

Indivior PLC Company Profile

Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence (the Indivior Business). Its treatment and pipeline focus is opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue and central nervous system (CNS) disorders/schizophrenia.

