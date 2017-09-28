Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Receives $71.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $185,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2,892.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group (IBTX) traded down 1.23% on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,610 shares. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.31 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.52%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

