IMS Health Holdings (IMS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about IMS Health Holdings (NYSE:IMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IMS Health Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.4843309437602 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IMS Health Holdings (IMS) traded up 3.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,328 shares. IMS Health Holdings has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

IMS Health Holdings Company Profile

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

