Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. 74,348 shares of the company traded hands. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post $5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

