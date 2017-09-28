Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Position Held by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP held its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods Corporation alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $372,376.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $830,334.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,102,182.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,843 shares of company stock worth $5,715,409 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Position Held by Global Endowment Management LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/hormel-foods-corporation-hrl-position-held-by-global-endowment-management-lp.html.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) opened at 31.33 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hormel Foods Corporation had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Hormel Foods Corporation Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.