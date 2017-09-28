Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.51. Horizon Pharma PLC shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 3,021,797 shares trading hands.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s market capitalization is $2.05 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $289.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

