Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HZD. N+1 Singer boosted their price target on Horizon Discovery Group PLC from GBX 219 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Horizon Discovery Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.23).

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD) traded down 0.056% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.875. 7,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 214.18 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.69. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 104.00 and a one year high of GBX 289.00.

About Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Horizon Discovery Group PLC is a gene editing company that designs and engineers genetically-modified cells, applying them in research and clinical applications to advance human health. The Company’s gene editing platform, able to alter almost any gene sequence, has generated a catalogue of over 23,000 cell and in vivo models that recapitulate the genetic anomalies found in diseases like cancer.

