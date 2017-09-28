Hollencrest Securities LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hollencrest Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hollencrest Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/hollencrest-securities-llc-purchases-760-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) traded up 0.2812% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.9239. 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.8003 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 94.90%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.