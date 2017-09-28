HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSY. UBS AG upgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) traded up 0.25% on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,281 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.10. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.96 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 22,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $404,079.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,190.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Williams sold 13,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $233,629.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,781 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 98,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 48.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

