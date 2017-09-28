Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) traded up 1.04% during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.01. 605 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $405.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $203.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

