Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment Corporation were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 9,566,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 720,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 55.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ AINV) traded up 0.34% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,267 shares. Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment Corporation had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

