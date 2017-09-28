Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 34,818.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 133.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 33.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/hillsdale-investment-management-inc-has-1-18-million-stake-in-gildan-activewear-inc-gil.html.

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. 48,605 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $715.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.