Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 88.8% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) traded up 0.02% during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,139 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.58 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Oracle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $37,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,537,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,444,526 shares of company stock valued at $72,196,549. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

