Hill International, Inc. (HIL) Stake Held by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA held its position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Hill International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 4.99% of Hill International worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 24,106.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hill International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 96,635 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Hill International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,886,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hill International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hill International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE HIL) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,897 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Hill International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s market cap is $251.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment.

