HighVista Strategies LLC Continues to Hold Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

HighVista Strategies LLC held its position in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,756,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,165,000 after purchasing an additional 520,764 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Conduent by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,926,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 642,917 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Conduent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,869,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conduent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Conduent Inc alerts:

In other Conduent news, EVP David Amoriell sold 106,500 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,811,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ CNDT) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 294,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HighVista Strategies LLC Continues to Hold Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/highvista-strategies-llc-continues-to-hold-position-in-conduent-inc-cndt.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.