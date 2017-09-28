Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Henkel AG & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS HENKY) traded up 0.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares. Henkel AG & Co. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $127.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

