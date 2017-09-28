Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Shares Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned 5.56% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $42,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31,634.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,588,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,665,000 after buying an additional 17,533,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,859.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,253,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 3,087,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,647,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,268,000 after buying an additional 3,022,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,341,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 1,762,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 1,372,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE HLX) traded up 0.69% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. 522,098 shares of the stock traded hands. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm’s market cap is $1.07 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.30 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

