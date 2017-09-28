HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTC:HDELY) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HDELY. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement AG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Davy Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement AG from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) traded up 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 99,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.43.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

