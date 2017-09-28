HealthCor Management L.P. Takes $56.91 Million Position in Mednax, Inc (MD)

HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 942,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,913,000. Mednax accounts for about 2.1% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HealthCor Management L.P. owned about 1.01% of Mednax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mednax by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,505,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mednax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,551,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,862,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mednax by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,656,000 after buying an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Mednax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,023,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,267,000 after buying an additional 467,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mednax by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,246,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mednax, Inc (MD) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 156,341 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. Mednax, Inc has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Mednax had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mednax, Inc will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,131.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mednax in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Mednax in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Mednax Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

