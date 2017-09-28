Head-To-Head Survey: Determine (DTRM) & Callidus Software (CALD)

Determine (NASDAQ: DTRM) and Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Determine has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callidus Software has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Determine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Determine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Determine and Callidus Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine $27.96 million 1.14 -$5.40 million ($0.77) -2.83 Callidus Software $227.99 million 7.30 -$7.84 million ($0.37) -66.48

Determine has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Determine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Determine and Callidus Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Callidus Software 0 1 8 0 2.89

Determine presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Callidus Software has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Determine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Determine is more favorable than Callidus Software.

Profitability

This table compares Determine and Callidus Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine -32.97% -100.02% -16.37% Callidus Software -10.08% -6.25% -3.79%

Summary

Callidus Software beats Determine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc., (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc., is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications. The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. The Determine platform is an open technology infrastructure based on smart process application models. In addition to its source to pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management solutions suite, Determine also provides a configuration engine solution. The Company’s Configuration engine consolidates the management and dissemination of complex product information.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others. Lead to Money is a process designed to help companies respond to the changing role of sales and marketing in the redefined buying cycle. The company’s Lead to Money suite and technology solutions include Lead, Planning, Enablement, Quotes and Proposals, Contracts, Incentives, Customer Experience and Technology. The Company provides a range of services to its customers, which include professional services, business process outsourcing services, maintenance and technical support services, and education services.

