Head to Head Survey: Accenture PLC (ACN) versus Its Rivals

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) is one of 196 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Accenture PLC to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Accenture PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accenture PLC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture PLC 1 8 13 0 2.55 Accenture PLC Competitors 1003 5155 7747 221 2.51

Accenture PLC presently has a consensus price target of $135.35, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Accenture PLC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture PLC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture PLC has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture PLC’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture PLC pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Accenture PLC pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture PLC has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture PLC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture PLC $34.19 billion $5.80 billion 24.26 Accenture PLC Competitors $2.14 billion $365.31 million 12.37

Accenture PLC has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Accenture PLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture PLC 9.92% 43.96% 18.02% Accenture PLC Competitors -23.67% -65.75% -4.43%

Summary

Accenture PLC beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources. The Communications, Media & Technology segment serves communications, electronics, technology, media and entertainment industries. The Financial Services segment serves banking, capital markets and insurance industries. The Health & Public service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, and government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The Products segment serves a set of interconnected consumer-relevant industries. The Resources segment serves chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities and related industries.

