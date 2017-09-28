Head-To-Head Review: Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) versus Its Peers

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Qiagen N.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Qiagen N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen N.V. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen N.V. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen N.V.’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen N.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen N.V. 5.44% 11.04% 6.53% Qiagen N.V. Competitors -3,679.47% -416.03% -47.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen N.V. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen N.V. $1.36 billion $443.36 million 96.63 Qiagen N.V. Competitors $207.80 million -$2.19 million -0.21

Qiagen N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qiagen N.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qiagen N.V. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen N.V. 0 7 5 0 2.42 Qiagen N.V. Competitors 789 2955 6456 145 2.58

Qiagen N.V. presently has a consensus target price of $32.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Qiagen N.V.’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen N.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Qiagen N.V. beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials. Its assay technologies make these biomolecules visible for analysis, such as identifying the genetic information of a pathogen or a gene mutation in a tumor. Its bioinformatics solutions interpret data to provide actionable insights. The Company’s automation platforms based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other technologies tie these together in molecular testing workflows from Sample to Insight.

