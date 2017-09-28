Head-To-Head Review: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) & Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Invesco Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Hercules Capital pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Hercules Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Bond Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 38.69% 12.93% 6.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invesco Bond Fund and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Bond Fund 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hercules Capital 1 1 5 0 2.57

Invesco Bond Fund currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.52%. Hercules Capital has a consensus target price of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Invesco Bond Fund’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Bond Fund is more favorable than Hercules Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Bond Fund has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Bond Fund and Hercules Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $187.39 million 5.61 $140.30 million $0.92 13.79

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Bond Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Invesco Bond Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek interest income while conserving capital. The Fund invests primarily in fixed-rate the United States investment-grade corporate bonds with flexibility to integrate approximately 20% of its total assets in non-investment-grade, the United States dollar denominated and non-United States dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers (both developed and emerging markets). The Fund also invests in government securities, asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities. The Fund also invests in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics to securities, in which it invests. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its warrant and equity-related investments. The Company’s primary business objectives are to increase its net income, net operating income and net asset value (NAV) by investing in structured debt with warrants and equity of venture capital-backed companies in technology-related industries with attractive current yields and the potential for equity appreciation and realized gains. The Company focuses its investments in companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors.

