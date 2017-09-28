Head to Head Review: Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Diebold, (DBD)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) and Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion Corporation and Diebold,’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation -113.47% -43.56% -22.98% Diebold, -6.04% 7.25% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immersion Corporation and Diebold,’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation $51.85 million 4.64 -$17.43 million ($2.03) -4.05 Diebold, $4.46 billion 0.39 $243.00 million ($3.67) -6.23

Diebold, has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion Corporation. Diebold, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immersion Corporation and Diebold,, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Diebold, 0 2 4 0 2.67

Immersion Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Diebold, has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Diebold,’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold, is more favorable than Immersion Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Immersion Corporation has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold, has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diebold, pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Immersion Corporation does not pay a dividend. Diebold, pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diebold, shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diebold, beats Immersion Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immersion Corporation Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial. It provides advanced tactile software, related tools and technical assistance to certain customers, and offers licenses to its patented IP to other customers. Its licenses enable customers to deploy haptically-enabled devices, content and other offerings, which they sell under own brand names. It holds patents, covering digital technologies and including ways in which touch-related technology can be incorporated into and between hardware products and components, systems software, application software, and digital content.

Diebold, Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems. The Company is engaged in providing connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. These solutions are supported by a field service organization. The Company provides security solutions, which combine a services portfolio and products to help address its customers’ needs. The Company provides services for a portfolio of physical security offerings, in addition to serving as a national locksmith. The Company provides voting machines for official elections and the terminals for the governmental lottery and correspondent bank.

