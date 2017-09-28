Head to Head Contrast: Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) and Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE: SNN) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. alerts:

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products -306.04% -127.16% -100.93%

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Second Sight Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $4.68 billion 3.32 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $5.14 million 13.48 -$32.85 million ($0.72) -1.69

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 4 2 0 2.33 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew SNATS pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Second Sight Medical Products does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew SNATS has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices. The Sports Medicine Joint Repair franchise offers surgeons a range of instruments, technologies and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, including the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip and shoulder. The AET franchise offers an array of minimally invasive surgery-enabling systems and devices. The Trauma & Extremities franchise supports healthcare professionals with solutions used by surgeons to stabilize severe fractures, correct bone deformities, treat arthritis and heal soft tissue complications.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.