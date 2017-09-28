Head to Head Contrast: Cosan Limited (CZZ) vs. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosan Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan Limited $3.84 billion 0.55 $1.23 billion N/A N/A China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation $339.53 billion 0.26 $29.54 billion $6.56 11.32

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan Limited.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan Limited 0.73% -0.15% -0.05% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation N/A 4.47% 2.54%

Dividends

Cosan Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Cosan Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cosan Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan Limited 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Cosan Limited has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats Cosan Limited on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan Limited

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

About China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas. Refining segment processes and purifies crude oil, which is sourced from Exploration and Development segment and external suppliers. Marketing and Distribution segment owns and operates oil depots and service stations in China. Chemical segment manufactures and sells petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products and other chemical products to external customers.

