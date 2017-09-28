Head to Head Analysis: Microsemi Communications (VTSS) & Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Microsemi Communications (NASDAQ: VTSS) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Microsemi Communications Inc alerts:

80.8% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Microsemi Communications and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsemi Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 4 21 1 2.81

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $111.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Microsemi Communications.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Microsemi Communications does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microsemi Communications and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsemi Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.50 billion 5.23 $1.45 billion $5.21 19.11

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Microsemi Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Microsemi Communications and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsemi Communications -20.36% -69.40% -23.46% Skyworks Solutions 27.86% 28.67% 26.04%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Microsemi Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsemi Communications

Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation supplies high-performance integrated circuits used by manufacturers of networking systems for Carrier and Enterprise networking applications. The Company designs, develops and markets a diverse networking and connectivity IC solutions. The Company develops and manufactures variety of products that are marketed to Carrier and Enterprise networking, as well as data center infrastructure original equipment manufacturers. The Company’s product lines include Ethernet Switching Product Line that addresses Gigabit Ethernet and 10 Gigabit Ethernet applications in Carrier and Enterprise markets; Connectivity Product Line includes mixed-signal physical layer devices for connection of systems via optical fiber, copper cable, or backplanes and Transport Processing Product Line addresses the needs of Carrier network providers as they undergo a migration to new Ethernet packet-based networks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Its geographical segments include the United States, Other Americas, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Other Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. It operates throughout the world with engineering, manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout Asia, Europe and North America. It is engaged with key original equipment manufacturers (OEM), smartphone providers and baseband reference design partners. Its product portfolio consists of various solutions, including amplifiers, attenuators, detectors, diodes, filters, front-end modules, hybrid, mixers, switches, and modulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.