Hcb Financial Corp Com (HCBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Hcb Financial Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCBN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Hcb Financial Corp Com (NASDAQ HCBN) remained flat at $25.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Hcb Financial Corp Com has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

About Hcb Financial Corp Com

HCB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Hastings City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

