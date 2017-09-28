Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 183,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/haverty-furniture-companies-inc-hvt-stake-raised-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) traded down 0.76% on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 18,877 shares of the company traded hands. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $554.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.03 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $33,147.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.