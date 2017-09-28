Harvest Capital Management Inc Continues to Hold Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Harvest Capital Management Inc maintained its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.039% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.595. 1,859,748 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.973 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG raised their price objective on shares of Merck & from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

