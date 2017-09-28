Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 35,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $986.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Hanmi Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

