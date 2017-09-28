Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 3,144.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,118,000 after buying an additional 9,794,835 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 13,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 747,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 742,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,699,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,465,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 7,236.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after buying an additional 493,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after buying an additional 323,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey Company (HSY) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 258,665 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. This is an increase from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $115,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $477,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,504,100 shares of company stock worth $477,484,258. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (The) Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

