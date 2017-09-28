Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Major Shareholder Franklin Resources Inc Sells 450,000 Shares

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $2,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 225,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $1,494,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 515,893 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $3,322,350.92.

On Monday, September 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 380,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $2,424,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 484,429 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $3,080,968.44.

On Friday, September 15th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 830,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $5,336,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 425,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 709,998 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,387.72.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Franklin Resources Inc sold 423,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $2,584,530.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Franklin Resources Inc sold 276,900 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,697,397.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 284,799 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $1,737,273.90.

Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) traded down 3.61% on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 1,428,483 shares of the company were exchanged. Halcon Resources Corporation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $997.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation by 107.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Halcon Resources Corporation Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

