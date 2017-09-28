H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.87

Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 297,936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H. B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.69.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $561.65 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dietrich J. Crail acquired 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.41 per share, with a total value of $49,867.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

