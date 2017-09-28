GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $44.94 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 148,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 63,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 204,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 103,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 91,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $821,954.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $7,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded down 0.164% during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.425. 5,710,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.592 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

